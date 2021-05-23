Responsible Travel Made Easier: A Guide to Sustainable Hotels and Tours

Travel Responsibly: Think Sustainability

After more than a year of confinement, humanity’s desire to travel is a volcano ready to erupt. According to Longwoods International, 86% of Americans plan to travel in the next six months. That’s a lot of people! I have visions of crowds ala Walmart on Black Friday storming every major national park, attraction, and airport. And while it may be the reality for some places (Yosemite get ready), something else is afoot.

The pandemic has provided humanity with a sliver of a silver lining. We have the opportunity to engage in a global travel reset. We can shed years of bad travel habits and thoughtless behaviors and (wait for it)… travel responsibly.

How to Get Started

Booking a stay or confirming a tour is typically the first thing we do when planning a getaway. Consider how much easier traveling responsibly will be if you choose accommodations and/or tours that already practice sustainable tourism.

The key is to avoid posers, businesses that hijack buzzwords such as “eco-friendly” and “green” when they barely take it seriously. There is a term for this eco smoke and mirrors; it’s called “greenwashing.” So, how do you know what’s real and what’s gloss?

Here’s how: I’ve put together some very helpful resources to make it easier to find who is doing it right.