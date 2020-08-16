Experience One of the Best Small Ship Cruises in the Great Bear Rainforest

Kevin is on the Board of Directors of the Commercial Bear Viewing Association, which develops best practices and manages a guide certification program that ensures sustainable, safe, and incident-free bear viewing.

What to Pack (The Must-Haves)

Layers

Layers are your best bet. When the sun is shining it’s hot but as soon as the clouds take over, it’s windy and chilly, especially on the water.

Medium to heavyweight long underwear is a must.

Rain Gear

DEFINITELY bring a raincoat, rain pants, rain hat, and waterproof gloves. You’ll regret it if you don’t. When you’re on the tenders there’s no cover, and unless there’s a safety issue, excursions go out rain or shine. Are you required to go? No. But why go if you’re not prepared to embrace the elements? (See above notes on “Tenders” for more detailed information.)

Comfortable Shoes

Maple Leaf Adventures provides rubber boots for activities that you’ll keep in your cabin throughout the week. If you want extra support, bring your own insoles. For walking about the ship, bring a soft leisure shoe––no hard soles on deck.

Fleece

At least one cozy fleece or sweater to wrap yourself in when you’re hanging out in the salon.

Warm Headband or Cap

I brought a wool headband that I wore under my hat to keep my ears warm. If you have sensitive ears as I do, you may want to do the same, or bring a warm cap that will fit under your rain hat.

Waterproof Daypack For Excursions

You’ll want to carry a water bottle, camera, sunscreen, etc. for excursions as they may last 3-4 hours. Make it waterproof because, as I mentioned above, the tenders are not covered, and if it rains, there’s no way it won’t get wet.

Swimsuit

The crew and some guests would jump in the cold cold water at night and then hightail it to the hot tub. Good fun was had by all.

TIP: Once your trip is confirmed, Maple Leaf will send you a pdf packing list with everything in detail. They also have a cute video you can reference.