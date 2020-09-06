Perfect 1, 2, and 3-Day Itineraries For Vancouver

A Day-by-Day Guide to Exploring Vancouver

Story and Photos by Carolyn B. Heller

If you like urban explorations mixed with time outdoors, Vancouver is your place. Western Canada’s largest city hugs the Pacific Ocean, with sandy beaches right downtown. The forested North Shore Mountains nearby provide a scenic backdrop for the city’s glass-and-steel towers and a natural playground for both residents and visitors.

Even if you’re just passing through Vancouver before a trip to Alaska, cruising in the Great Bear Rainforest, or road-tripping to the Canadian Rockies, you can sample the city’s blend of culture and nature. I’ve outlined one-, two-, and three-day itineraries that highlight Vancouver’s best experiences.

But first, let’s get oriented.