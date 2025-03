“Your itinerary of MIUP was incredibly helpful for our fall trip. You were spot on with so many things: dates for best fall foliage, recommendations on lodging and activities (loved Birch Lodge, Larium Inn, Roam Inn, Americinn), Quincy Mine tour, Filborn Karst Preserve, Brockway Mountain drive, The Jam Pot, Porkies’ Lake of the Clouds, and many awesome hikes. It’s been a grand 12-day trip and I highly recommend your blog to anyone needing a jump start to planning. As a first time visitor, I really appreciated your information. Thanks!.”