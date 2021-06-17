How to Start Traveling Alone For the First Time Successfully

Solo Travel Tip #2: If You Want to Plan the Trip Yourself

Keep it simple: Unless you really enjoy putting complicated itineraries together, keep it simple. Instead of going on a multi-city jaunt through France, choose a single city and really immerse yourself in it.

Decide on a daily activity anchor: When putting together your itinerary, choose one big thing that you want to accomplish each day. A museum visit, a day trip, a cooking class. Whatever. Figure out the timing requirements, transportation, costs, etc. Then fill in with other things around that such as meals, time to wander, smaller excursions. If you’re a person that likes to wing it, great, but if you need a little more structure this is the best way to start.

Research: To get some ideas of what you might like to see and do, you’ll need to do some research. Refer to travel guides you respect, ask friends, comb tourism websites, they typically provide lists of top tourist spots. Check out lux hotel websites and see what activities they suggest to their guests. Pull together lists of ideas that seem interesting and find your anchors.

Indulge in a private guide: Consider splurging on a private guide for some of your adventure. I suggest hiring someone when you’ve got a really special excursion in mind. Group sight-seeing tours can be good but the information is usually pretty general and often just scratches the surface. Printed travel guides are helpful but they can’t answer questions. A good private guide brings a destination to life.

I hired a guide when I explored Machu Picchu. It’s a vast and fascinating city and I wanted to know more about it. I wanted the details. We went at my pace and I didn’t have to compete with other travelers. Plus, I could ask questions to my heart’s content without feeling as if I was hogging his attention. The investment was worth every penny.

You Want to Travel Alone but on a Tour

Chances are, you have a dream destination in mind. Perfect. Now, how do you want to see it? Do you want a general introduction to your destination and hit the main tourist hotspots, or do you have a particular passion filter you want to apply to your decision?

Today, there are many companies that provide highly specialized tours that cater to all types of enthusiasts who love culinary trips, African safaris, polar bear tours, adventure activities to photography workshops, itineraries focused on history, and virtually everything else in between. I recommend these types of tours because focusing on something you love and traveling is a potent combination. You’ll also be with like-minded people, maximizing your chances of having a great time.