What Clothes to Wear in the Great Bear Rainforest: A Packing List

Nothing is worse than going to an amazing destination like Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest only to realize you didn’t pack the right clothes to wear. A good packing list can make the difference between a great vacation and life raining on your parade, but no worries. I’ve put together just what you need.

What is the Great Bear Rainforest?

The Great Bear Rainforest is the largest temperate rainforest in North America spanning the northwest coast of British Columbia from Knight Inlet to the Alaskan Panhandle.

A vast region the size of Ireland, the Great Bear Rainforest is home to extraordinary biodiversity and stunning landscapes. A backdrop so beautiful it’s hard to imagine it’s not a Hollywood creation.

Such incredible scenery can be enjoyed on a multi-day small-boat cruise or staying at a lodge deep in the heart of the region. Either choice promises an extraordinary holiday.

Weather

Let’s just say there is a good reason they call this region a rainforest. The moist air from the ocean colliding with the mountains results in significant rainfall up to 13 feet a year. Summer days between June throu are cooler, averaging 54 degrees, while winters are slightly warmer at an average of 30 degrees.

Packing List: What Clothes to Wear in the Rainforest

Soft-sided luggage like a duffle (ok if it has wheels) is your best bet especially if you need to fly into your destination within the rainforest on a bush plane. The soft sides make it easier to squeeze bags into the small luggage compartments. Options include a waterproof version without wheels I love. A duffle that’s water-resistant with wheels, and one that water-resistant without wheels.

If you’re tight on space, consider investing in a few compression bags to give you a little more room.