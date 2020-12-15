There are trips we go on where animals happened to be around and trips where the primary purpose IS the wildlife. The posts below are the latter.

These are journeys that will provide access to species––Think polar bears, penguins, sloths, Kermode bears and such––that don’t live your continent or perhaps are too remote to be seen without the help and expertise of professional guides.

(Tip: If you’re only interested African wildlife, check out the African Safaris link below.) 

A small tender cruising on a rainy day on a lake surrounded by mountains and fog in the BC Rainforest
Experience One of the Best Small Ship Cruises in the Great Bear Rainforest

10 Comments

A group of visitors sitting in kayaks in Churchill, Manitoba Canada
17 Awesome Things To Do In Churchill Manitoba

4 Comments

Polar bear walking in the snow
The Ultimate Guide to Polar Bear Tours in Churchill Manitoba

2 Comments

An elephant holding a branch in his trunk standing in front of the vehicle where the camera is in Namibia
Is an African Wildlife Safari Right for You?

48 Comments

White Pelicans - Best Guide to the Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island-061301
The Ultimate Guide: Visit the Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island

76 Comments

Beluga whale swimming in the Churchill River
Experience Churchill’s Astonishing Beluga Whale Migration

4 Comments

Lions heading toward a woman in a vehicle taking their pictureAfrican Photo Safaris
10 of the Best African Photo Safari Tours in the World

18 Comments

Lion stretching in at tree in the Masai Mara, Kenya, The Insatiable Traveler
The Truth About What It’s Like on a Safari Game Drive

60 Comments

Sarah, our guide, snorkeling up toward the surface
UnCruise the Sea of Cortez: Don’t Miss this Amazing Small Boat Adventure

13 Comments

A lion peeking through some leaves
My Spectacular Botswana Safari at Selinda Explorers Camp

14 Comments

Sea Lions swimming near Isla Espiritu Santos?
Swim with Sea Lions in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez

21 Comments

The fire pit on the main deck overlooking the bush - Duba Explorers Camp Okavango Delta, Botswana-978201
Try Duba Explorers Camp for One of the Best Okavango Delta Safaris

14 Comments

View of the Eurodam from the Westerdam
Holland America’s Alaska Land and Sea Cruise Adventure

40 Comments

Whale shark under a wave
How to Swim with Enormous Whale Sharks in Mexico (Video)

23 Comments

Two elephants -
How to See the Big 5 in Kenya and So Much More

22 Comments

Giraffe silhouette in front of rising sun - Kenya Wildlife Safari_-201
How to Plan An Amazing Kenya Wildlife Safari

78 Comments

Our group of 10 ready to hit the waves. -On an Alaskan Land + Sea adventure with Holland America, I went on a lot of exciting excursions. One of my favorites: snorkeling in Ketchikan.-IMG_3129
Dive Into The Unexpected – Try Snorkeling in Ketchikan, Alaska

28 Comments

Amazon River Cruise Peru -International Expeditions-0998
This Amazon River Cruise Will Make You Yearn to be on the Water

59 Comments

Dogs running in Canada as if in the greatest dog sled race in the world.
Don’t Miss Dog Sledding in Whitehorse Yukon

65 Comments

The Thrill of Canada’s only Walking Polar Bear Safari

88 Comments

Looking down the glacier down towards the icefield--Kaskawulsh glacier in Yukon's Kulane National Park-1084
Flightseeing Over The Extraordinary Kaskawulsh Glacier

59 Comments

Large heard of wildebeest walking past camera in the Masai Mara, Kenya
Discover the Extraordinary Great Wildebeest Migration in Kenya

247 Comments

Metsi Presidential Suite pool at Molori Safari Lodge , South Africa
Molori Safari Lodge: For the Ultimate Luxury Madikwe Safari

18 Comments

Serra Cafema main deck
In the Midst of a Namibian Desert an Oasis Awaits: Serra Cafema Camp

26 Comments

The jagged coastline of Namibia's Skeleton Coast
The Ultimate Day Trip: Traversing the Wilds of Namibia’s Skeleton Coast

27 Comments

Springbok at sunset near Desert Rhino Camp, Namibia
Exploring Damaraland: Namibia’s Desert Rhino Camp

21 Comments

Kangombe black rhino in Namibia
Behind the Scenes: Tracking Black Rhino in Palmwag Namibia

17 Comments

Herd of elephants in Amboseli Kenya
Why An Amboseli Safari Should be on Every Elephant Lover’s List

13 Comments

A leopard in the grass
Wildlife Abounds on Safari in South Africa’s Timbavati Game Reserve

10 Comments

Spider Monkey eats berries in Costa Rica
Costa Rica: 38 Photos That Will Inspire You To Visit The Rainforest

5 Comments

