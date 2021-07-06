How to Take Silhouette Photos You’ll Love

The First Step in Learning How to Take Silhouette Photos

Understanding Backlighting

When you take a photo of a subject with the light behind them (backlit)––say on a sunny day––your subject will appear in shadow. That’s because the camera can’t set the exposure for both the subject and the light simultaneously the way our eyes can.

It’s the reason every time you try to capture your friends in front of a beautiful sunset; it never quite looks the way you saw it.

Focus on Your Subject, Expose for the Background

Now that you understand backlighting, you’ll understand why the key to creating a great silhouette photo is focusing on your subject, as I did here on the men and the scaffolding in a temple in Myanmar, and exposing for the background, which is the light streaming in the background.