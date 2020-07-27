I’m a huge fan of podcasts. I listen to them all the time — in the shower, on the subway, when I’m walking around New York City and, of course, when I’m traveling. But, obviously, traveling isn’t in the cards right now, I’m self-isolating in NYC where great podcasts are a blessing.

If you’re looking for something to keep you entertained when you’re not working. Check these out.

P.S. Don’t forget to save them to your phone in case there’s no wifi where you’re going.

Best Podcasts: News, Culture, and Information

Sidedoor is such a great podcast, I’m thrilled I stumbled upon it. Consider the 154 million historical objects the seven Smithsonian Institutions have in their possession and then consider all their backstories how filled with drama, humor, intrigue, gripping details they must be. That’s Sidedoor in a nutshell. The host, Lizzie Peabody, is witty and engaging and a great storyteller. The podcast is also highly produced making it a great listen.

The Y Travel Podcast (Caroline and Craig Makepeace) – New

Friends and fellow professional travelers Caroline (Caz) and Craig Makepeace, left the 9 to 5 22 years ago to explore the world and haven’t stopped since, and have shared their experiences along the way with an avid readership.

The couple has two young daughters who are better traveled than most 40-year-old adults, and until recently (before the Pandemic) were home-schooled on the road. Last year, they documented their year-long RV exploration of the western United States.

What I love about the Y Travel podcast is that Caz and Craig keep it real. Yes, travel is a spectacular way to make a living but it’s far from easy. They don’t white-wash the difficulties and are willing to discuss the issues that affect a family constantly together. They also serve up valuable city guides and travel tips that will satisfy both novice and experienced travelers.

I first became aware of journalist Dylan Byers’ work from his daily newsletter. It’s chockfull of intel about the powerbrokers and c-suite execs and their shenanigans in media, entertainment, and technology. His podcast is no different. As of this writing, there are only three episodes posted for this weekly show. Dylan doesn’t fool around. His first show he’s one-on-one with Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and he pulls no punches. He followed with mega-mogul Barry Diller, and the most recent podcast is with Adam Mosseri, the relatively new head of Instagram. Together they talk about the platform’s influence on our culture.

If you followed the Harvey Weinstein case, than you know the name Ronan Farrow. He was one of the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists at the center of the story when it broke. In this podcast, named after his best-selling book with the same title, Farrow discusses his two-year struggle to bring the Weinstein story to light. The twists and turns and astounding revelations (like NBC deliberately shut his investigation down, he believes, to appease Weinstein) are beyond explanation. You can’t make this stuff up. Farrow is a great storyteller, and he augments the podcasts with very compelling interviews.

This excellent podcast by National Geographic takes you backstage to meet the explorers, photographers, and researchers who bring us all the extraordinary stories for which the publication is known. From underwater pyramids and an Egyptian murder plots to the Zombie Mice of Marion Island and the truth about women and the early NASA programs, each story is fascinating, look at this crazy world of ours.

The Daily (New York Times)

Hosted by New York Times journalist Michael Barbaro, The Daily is my morning go-to podcast at home and on the road. Topics focus on a single newsmaking story of the day and include one-on-one interviews with Barbaro’s colleagues who byline the coverage. Episodes give listeners with a behind-the-scenes look at the journalistic process, history of the topic, and context of major issues facing the world. Many episodes feature real people affected by the news. Don’t expect an audio version of a nightly newscast,The Daily is far more intimate and heartfelt.

The New Yorker Radio Hour (The New Yorker / WNYC )

For those who love the magazine, the podcast is a wonderful complement to the brilliant writing and journalistic prose. For those who don’t, and perhaps a bit intimidated by the 7,000-word articles, the podcast is a great way to dip your toe in. Editor David Remnick conducts the majority of insightful interviews and covers a broad mix of topics from politics and the #MeToo movement to Hollywood and world news.

Host Guy Raz talks to entrepreneurs who’ve created products or businesses that have become a phenomenon. Think Bobbi Brown, the cosmetics titan, Maureen and Tony Wheeler who started Lonely Planet, Barbara Corcoran the real-estate mogul, Dave Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal from Warby Parker, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger from Instagram and many others. The interviews take listeners from the original spark of an idea and moves through the brilliant and dreadful decisions, market challenges, as well as the triumphs and failures that led to eventual mega-success.

Journalist Peter Kafka has covered the intersection of Media and technology for years and has a friendly but no-nonsense interview style. He’s not antagonistic but if he wants to know something he’ll keep asking until the person stops side-stepping. His guests range from editors of major news organizations (I loved his interviews with David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, Radhika Jones of Vanity Fair, Michael Barbaro of The Daily)) and platforms (Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey), to entertainment figures (Billions producer Brian Koppelman, Get Out producer Jason Blum, Godless co-creators Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank ) to those you might not expect (Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer, The Martian and Artemis author, Andy Weir, documentarian Ken Burns).

Full disclosure: Peter is a friend of mine from my days in media as a Communications and PR executive at Condé Nast.

Whenever I swap favorite podcasts with friends it's rare that Fresh Air doesn't come up. Host Terry Gross is a consummate pro and has talked to the biggest names in politics, entertainment, science, society, literature… I could go on and on. Her interviews are always interesting and thoughtful, and while some people she books don't interest me, that is the exception, not the rule. (A surprising bit of trivia: She conducts most of her interviews remotely. I'm shocked because the conversations feel so intimate I always assumed her guests were sitting next to her.)

A lighthearted discussion among four devotees of music, movies, T.V., and books is what you’ll find on this Wednesday and Friday podcast. NPR’s Linda Holmes, who edits the website’s pop culture/entertainment blog is the “official” host but is accompanied by three other colleagues. Via a roundtable discussion, they each offer their opinions about the subject in a casual, fun and humorous way. You can tell from their interaction they are all good friends and they often crack each other up which makes me smile. To be honest, I don’t agree with a lot of their likes and dislikes (they hated Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri. I mean….), but no matter, I enjoy listening to the banter, and their observations are often spot on. Glen Weldon, a regular, is hysterical—I rarely see his take on things coming, which makes his humor even more agreeable.