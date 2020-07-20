The Best Road Trip Packing List For A Grand Adventure

Thinking about a road trip now or in the future?

I asked road trip veteran Carolyn B. Heller to compile the perfect road trip packing list. (If you’re new to road tripping, Carolyn’s Beginner’s Guide to Planning an Extraordinary Road Trip is a fantastic resource.)

Stay Safe!

What Kind of Road Trip Are You Planning?

Before you start packing for your road trip, think about where you’re headed, the kind of travel you’re planning, and when you’ll be going. Will you be stopping primarily in cities or small towns, going to the mountains, or driving along the coast? How about hiking, camping, swimming, or diving into other outdoor adventures? Will the weather be hot, cold, or in between?

Decide what kind of clothing and gear you need based on the activities you’ll be doing. It’s always smart to choose clothes that are comfortable and easy to wash and to add layers that let you adapt to varying weather conditions.

One advantage of road tripping is that you normally have a little more space than when you travel by air, so you can bring an extra jacket or a bathing suit, just in case.