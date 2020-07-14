A Beginner’s Guide to Planning an Extraordinary Road Trip

Here we are five months into the pandemic, jonesing to travel and 2020 just won’t cut us a break. Leisure travel on planes, trains, and buses is risky, but the good ole fashion road trip is capturing the imagination of those intrepid travelers anxious to explore the world, albeit closer to home.

With all the interest in road trips, I wanted to post a beginner’s guide, and therein lies the rub. I haven’t been on that many, so I asked veteran road tripper, Carolyn Heller, for help. Carolyn has been on countless road trips in the United States, Canada, and Europe, and her guide for beginners is just what I was looking for to help me plan my future adventures––you’ll think so too.

~Susan

How to Plan an Extraordinary Road Trip

By Carolyn B. Heller

I’ve been road-tripping since I was a child, when my dad would spread a map on the hood of our red station wagon and show me the route from our Indiana home to New York City, the Thousand Islands, or all the way to California, depending on where that summer’s journey would take us.

As an adult, I’ve continued that road tripping tradition, both on my own and with my own children. I’ve done solo road trips from Vancouver to Los Angeles, through the Canadian Rockies, across New England, and along Ontario’s Lake Superior.