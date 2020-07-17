Smorgasburg NYC is Now “Smorg to Go” For 2020

“Smorg to Go!”

Yes, Smorgasburg NYC will return this year, albeit in a different fashion than the crowded weekend family-fests we’ve come to know and love, and that’s a good thing.

Instead, New York’s favorite gourmet food festival is now “Smorg to Go“, and will be open for takeout-only.

Debuting on July 20, Smorg to Go will be available seven days a week. Each week, a different batch of 10 delicious Smorgasburg vendors will sate your culinary cravings.