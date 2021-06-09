Sunny, a resident of Hawaii, recently penned a great piece 7 Wonderful Places to Stay in Hawaii With Unique Character. I asked her to follow up with some amazing experiences you’ll be sure to enjoy. ~Susan

By Sunny Fitzgerald

If you’re looking for cool experiences in Hawaii, look beyond the most popular, often overcrowded sites and attractions. Opt for a more enriching encounter. Learn about the wonders of the islands from locals. Here are 10 small group and private adventures to try in Hawaii.