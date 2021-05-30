7 Places to Stay in Hawaii with Unique Personalities

Kaimana Beach Hotel, Oahu

If you didn’t know any better, you could easily pass right by the recently renovated Kaimana Beach Hotel without giving it a second glance. The unassuming, sand-colored exterior and vintage signage of this nine-story property, located between iconic Diamond Head Crater and Kaimana Beach, don’t immediately grab your attention. But it’s what’s inside that shines — and I’m not just talking about the sunlight streaming in through the open-air lobby.

Before you’ve even brought both feet and your luggage through the front door, you’ll be feeling the beach house vibe. The decor is bright and inviting, the ho`okipa is warm and unforced, and the smiles are contagious.

You’ll see locally-made art, surfboards, and photos of old Waikiki hung from the walls, marrying past with the present. You’ll find visitors and locals dining beachside on fresh-caught fish at Hau Tree restaurant.

And, like me, you’ll probably find yourself asking for a late check-out or extending your stay because you simply won’t want to leave this little locally-owned and operated oasis on the edge of Waikiki.

Photo: Courtesy of Kaimana Beach Hotel

Make the most of your stay by striking a balance between chilled-out experiences and high-energy activities on land and sea. Kick back on your lanai and enjoy the panoramic views of paradise, or grab complimentary beach chairs and head down to the sand. Hike up Diamond Head Crater, or make like the locals and take a jog to the nearby Diamond Head Beach lookout.

A surf lesson with pro surfer Kai Sallas is a must and no transportation is required; the surf break is just a few steps and a short paddle out in front of Kaimana Beach Hotel.

Sustainability initiatives include: No single-use plastics in the restaurant, preservation of the hau tree, tote bags and reusable water bottles available for purchase, Electra Cruisers available for rent so you can bike around the neighborhood rather than drive