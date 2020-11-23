Great Gifts for Photography Lovers

Updated November 2020
Do you have a photography lover on your gift list? I’ve compiled some of my favorite products and services any photographer will love. Promise.
The Best Gifts for Photography Lovers
Big Gifts
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR Camera
Not sponsored: I use a Canon 5D Mark IV. I can’t speak about Nikons or mirrorless cameras because I haven’t used them. I also think that camera bodies are very personal. Unless you know your photography lover wants this camera, get them a Gift Certificate instead. It’s much easier and gives your giftee the space to choose something else.
Below, I’ve listed two fabulous lenses that are the makings of a fantastic kit. Just in case you really want to score some points.
Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Standard Zoom Lens
A wonderful fast lens that takes beautiful images. Slightly heavy but it’s what you get for good glass.
Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L is III USM Lens
A perfect complement to the 24-70 above. These two lenses give you enormous versatility for 80% of what you’ll photograph.
Gura Gear’s New Kiboko Camera Bag 22L
$100.00 off at B and H through the holiday!
Years ago I bought the original Kiboko 22L camera bag and still use it to this day. But soon after I fell in love with the brand it was phased out when the owner acquired Tamrac. Photographers like myself bitched and moaned and I am happy to say Gura Gear is back with a new and improved Kiboko 2.0—now in three sizes: 16L, 22L, 30L.
It’s not cheap, I know. Consider it a splurge for that special person in your life (maybe yourself?) who is a real photography enthusiast. Its design features butterfly wings—two side-by-side compartments—which make it easier to organize your gear. It has plenty of room, it’s lightweight and very durable. Each side has a buckle and pocket to secure a tripod and/or a water bottle. There’s also a rain cover and a handy-dandy zippered side compartment for a 15″ laptop, plus interior and exterior zippered pockets to carry memory cards, batteries, lens cleaners and the like. (More information on my gear)
Accessories and Gadgets
MagMod Starter Flash Kit
Ninety-five percent of the time, I like to rely on ambient light for my images but sometimes, like when it’s high noon and shadows are making a portrait difficult, a flash is just what you need. The MagMod’s supple rubber dome attaches magnetically to your Speedlight and provides a more diffused and flattering light. The magnet makes it easy to remove quickly and the rubber is easy to scrunch up in your pocket if needed.
BlackRapid Breathe Sport Camera Strap
I love love love this strap. My first strap I bought five years ago and it rocked. What makes it so great is the padded (and breathable) shoulder strap stays put, and the camera slides along the strap for ease of use. When I’m not holding it, it hangs conveniently at my side.
BlackRapid Breathe Double Camera Harness
For those times when two cameras are necessary, this Black Rapid strap really works well. It’s very balanced.
Samsung T5 Portable SSD – 2TB – USB 3.1
Technology is amazing. A 2 TB external hard drive a little bigger than a credit card. Thin too. It’s amazingly compact and thin. If you take a lot of pictures, a small external hard drive is a wise expense. I use my drive on the road to edit photos and back up my memory cards if they are lost or damaged. When storage is minimal you can’t get better. That said, it’s also a bit pricey, so if it’s not what you want right now, my other go-to hard drive is below and much more economical.
Silicon Power 2TB Rugged Portable External Hard Drive
Small and thin and with its own 3.0 USB cord, this external hard drive (compatible with MAC and PC) has had a permanent spot in my camera bag for years. The case is military-grade shockproof and waterproof and at 5.5 x 3.7 x 0.7 in, it fits almost anywhere. (Note: if have a new Apple computer you’ll need a Thunderbolt 3 adapter.)
X-Rite ColorMunki Display
Over time, the color on computer monitors tends to change. Colormunki recalibrates the monitor enabling more accurate post-production.
Gill 2019 Race Team 60L Waterproof Bag Tango RS14
When you’re photographing in regions where you may be caught in wet conditions (adventure cruises for example where you’re often in zodiacs), having a dry bag is a wise investment. Classic drybags are usually loaded from the top but another photographer recommended this Gill dry duffle so you can access your equipment easier, and I love it.
Heavy Duty Foam Padding Kneepads
Another recommendation from a fellow photographer. I’d wish I’d thought of this myself. When shooting from low angles these babies are great when you’re spending significant time on hard surfaces.
Whitewall framed photo, print or gift certificate
Want to give a really personal gift? How about a framed photo or print of an original image you’ve taken?
Whitewall based in Germany will print a top-notch photo for you on a variety of materials from canvas and metal to acrylic and fine art paper. It’s easy, all you have to do is upload your file to the company’s website and follow the prompts. If you have any questions, customer service is very responsive.
Movo RC1 Clear Rain Cover for DSLR Camera
I often use a plastic garbage bag and a couple of rubber bands when it rains, but there are times when having something less awkward really comes in handy.
BlueJan Luggage Cart
When I’m traveling with my big bag (See Gura Gear above) it can get really heavy and if I don’t need to lug it on my shoulders, why do it? I bought this super affordable trolley and use it for airports when standing in lines can be torture. It’s also great for those times where a duffle without wheels is required.
AmazonBasics Water Resistant Neoprene Camera Lens Accessories Protective Case – Set of 4, Black
Every now and then I want a little extra protection for my lenses and these economical neoprene cases work great.
Inspiration
There’s nothing better to inspire a photographer and improve skills than looking at other photographers’ work.
Steve McCurry: The Iconic Photographs
This large coffee table book is filled with some of the most impressive, lush photography of the world you’re likely to find.
Love it.
Istanbul: City of a Hundred Names – Alex Webb
One of the best street photographers on the planet. Alex Webb’s images are complex, layered, and beautiful.
Vivian Maier: Street Photographer
A marvelous book of images taken in the 50s that were not found until after the photographer’s death. Very special story and photos.
Stocking Stuffers
Tiffen 82mm UV Protection Filter
Whenever you buy a new lens, always get the appropriately sized UV Protection filter too––this fits my Canon 24-70mm f/2.8. The UV helps to mitigate the blue tint that comes with daylight but most important, it’ll protect your lens. A UV filter has saved my lens from being damaged countless times while in the field. Seriously.
Adobe Lightroom | 12-month Subscription with auto-renewal, PC/Mac
I use Lightroom for my post-processing. I love it because it’s not only great for editing but it organizes all my files as well. There’s a bit of a learning curve but there are so many How-to videos out there it’s easy to get up to speed. I don’t use Photoshop, but it comes bundled with Lightroom so you get two for one.
One-on-one Lightroom Classic Tutorials Gift Certificate
Properly processing an image is almost as important as the capture, especially if you’re shooting in RAW, which requires editing. If you or someone you know wants to get more out of their images without making them look “over-edited” or “baked,” try a one-on-one Lightroom Classic session with me. Gift Certificates available.
(I record sessions so clients can have them to refer to on their own.)
Borrowlenses Gift Certificate
Renting is a phenomenal way to add to a kit for a short period of time. For example, if a photographer is going on safari and they want to use a super-telephoto lens or bring along a second body. I also recommend renting something before purchasing to make sure it’s exactly what you want.
Professional Camera Cleaning Kit for DSLR Cameras
An important addition to any photographer’s kit. Plus, a perfect stocking stuffer.
LensPen
This two-sided pen is great for cleaning smudges and removing dust on lenses. It’s pocket-friendly design is easy to carry. It also works in a pinch for smartphone screens.
SanDisk Extreme PRO 32GB CompactFlash Memory Card
For those with DSLRs you can’t be without good and fast memory cards. These are my favorite. 16G don’t last long enough, especially if you’re shooting action and above 32G is just risking too many photos if you lose it. I know that sounds weird but that’s how I think of it. Also, I’ve never had one of these babies become corrupted on me so… yay! Photographers can never have too many of these.
SanDisk Ultra 32GB
For photographers with cameras that take SD cards.. here you go!
ZIYUETEK USB 3.0 CF Card Reader SD Memory Card Reader
No matter what you use, this card reader has you covered.
MindShift Gear House of Cards Memory Wallet (CF and SD Cards)
A perfect stocking-stuffer, this foldable memory cardholder does exactly what it’s supposed to do, it keeps your memory cards safe and organized. Tip: As you use your cards, flip them over so at a glance you know which ones you’ve used.
MindShift Gear Card-Again SD Memory Card Wallet
Here’s a version of the Mindshift Gear wallet for SD cards.
Pelican 0945 Compact Flash Memory Card Case (Black)
For situations where there are adverse conditions, this padded pelican waterproof 6-memory card case is the ticket.
Pelican SD Memory Card Case
A great, water-resistant option for SD cards.
Think Tank Photo Cable Management Case
Before I used this Think Tank bag, I kept all my chargers and cables in a Ziplock bag, and it worked. It was an economical choice but not an ergonomic solution. The square box design of Think Tank bag holds the same amount and it’s a lot easier to pack.
8 thoughts on “Great Gifts for Photography Lovers”
Thanks for the great ideas. Xmas is over but Valentine’s Day is around the corner.
Hi John – So glad you liked the post. Yep. V-D is around the corner, and I actually plan to add to this post for specifically V-D ideas.
Have a great day!
Love love love these ideas Susan, the “In Focus: National Geographic Greatest Portraits” looks terrific. Wonderful cheetah-in-the-rain photograph. 🙂
Thank you, Nancy! I’m really glad you enjoyed the post. 🙂
Great list but I would have included a smaller backup camera like a mirrorless fixed lens Sony, Canon, Fuji etc.
You’re absolutely right. My problem is, I haven’t used one in years. I wanted to stick to products I use and love.
There are some great ideas on this list. The 2TB external driver the size of a credit card is crazy. Those were quite huge not so long ago. I’ll take all the photo books if anyone is looking to get me something, especially Alex Webb in Istanbul 🙂
Thank you!
I know, that external drive is wacky isn’t it. It’s pricey but teeny tiny. The second drive is significantly less and pretty great too. Larger but light.
The Alex Webb book is genius. You need to send the link to this post to your loved ones… for inspiration, of course. 🙂