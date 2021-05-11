8 Cool Outdoor Adventures in Florida That Aren’t on a Beach

When I start pining for European castles but can’t hop on a transatlantic flight, I head for a 19th-century Florida fort. They don’t have the same gilded domes and fairy-tale turrets, but the stately grandeur is there with the added backdrop of beautiful turquoise water.

Fort Zachary Taylor

Dating back to 1845, Fort Zachary Taylor is part of a state park in Key West. Climbing to the top of this national historic monument gives you an incredible view of the Gulf of Mexico. Walking the complex takes less than an hour, a nice diversion from the bustle of Key West. Afterward, grab a Cuban from the on-site Cayo Hueso Café and relax at a shady picnic table.

Tip: Dry Tortugas National Park, featuring a much larger fort, is just 70 miles off Key West’s shore. It takes a whole day, and you’ll want to book the ferry well in advance, but this unfinished island fortress is king of them all.

Fort De Soto

Fort De Soto on Mullet Key near St. Petersburg makes for a great day-trip if you’re staying in Tampa Bay. You can climb to the top for the views, but the cavernous rooms are just as fun to explore. From one part of the fort, you can even glimpse Egmont Key State Park across the channel, where Fort Dade lies in ruins.

Fort Dade

You can climb only one of its buildings, but Fort Dade has a certain romance to it. The stairs to the top of the largest building remind me of an Aztec temple, and the walls are light blue, mirroring the sky.

Since Fort Dade is accessible only by ferry from Fort De Soto Park, it makes sense to combine both forts into one day. Bring lots of water with you. Egmont Key, an oasis for shorebirds and sea turtles, is undeveloped.

5. Zip-Lining Over a Canyon