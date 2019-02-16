The definition of a safari is “an expedition to observe animals in their natural habitat…” It’s also one of the most incredible, life-changing (I’m not kidding) experiences you’ll ever have.

GENERAL SAFARI TIPS

A Comprehensive Guide to Planning Your Kenya Wildlife Safari

The Ultimate Dream Holiday: Is an African Safari Right for You?

How to Take Amazing Wildlife Photos on an African Safari

SAFARI ADJACENT ARTICLES

The Details: Flying Kenya Airways’ New Flight from JFK to Nairobi

Live Africa Video Cams: Enjoy the Wonders of the Bush From Home

32 African Elephant Images For Animal Lovers

WILDLIFE IMAGES

Wildlife Portfolio

SAFARIS IN KENYA

How to See the Big 5 in Kenya and So Much More

A Comprehensive Guide to Planning Your Kenya Wildlife Safari

Kenya Safari Lodges with Spectacular Views

Masai Mara

The Drama, the Suspense, the Thrill of a Wildebeest Crossing

The Crossing And The Crocodile: Witnessing My First Kill

Scarface the Lion: The Legend of the Masai Mara

A Morning with Lions I’ll Never Forget

The Tale of the Lion in the Tree and The Evil White Jeep

On Safari in Kenya: Zebra vs Crocodile!

Miracle Sightings in Kenya’s Masai Mara

A Day On Safari In Kenya’s Mara Triangle

The Dance of Dominance and Submission Between Lions

The Leopard, Her Cubs, and the Wildebeest Kill

The Lion Lap Dance

A Rainy Afternoon with a Cheetah, Her Cubs, and an Unlucky Gazelle

The Masai Mara Lion Cubs. Where Are They Now?

What do Cheetahs Eat? The Answer and the Day I Found Out First Hand

Amboseli

Amboseli – An Elephant Lover’s Paradise

Laikipia

The Dance of the Samburu

SAFARIS IN NAMIBIA

Desert Rhino Camp

Exploring Namibia’s Skeleton Coast: Desert Rhino Camp

Thank You for Not Running

The Thrill of Tracking Black Rhino in Namibia

Serra Cafema Camp

In the Midst of a Namibian Desert an Oasis Awaits: Serra Cafema Camp

The Ultimate Day Trip: Traversing the Wilds of Namibia’s Skeleton Coast

Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp

The Elusive Desert-Adapted Lions of Namibia and the Man Who Loves Them

SAFARIS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Madikwe

Molori Safari Lodge: This Luxury South African Resort Will Make You Feel Like a Celebrity

The Day it Rained and the Elephants had a Pool Party

When Rhinos Collide: Two Bulls Fighting for Dominance

Timbavati

Timbavati, South Africa: The Umlani Bushcamp

Timbavati, South Africa: A Land Of Feral Beauty

South Africa Adjacent

Cape Town

Fun in the Sun: A Picture Perfect Cape Town Road Trip

Heading to Cape Town? Don’t Miss Eagles’ Nest Vineyard

Waxing Poetic About South Africa On The Amateur Traveler Podcast

Johannesburg

AtholPlace Hotel & Villa: A Luxury Respite For Weary Travelers

SAFARIS IN TANZANIA

“Move Aside Tiny Humans” said the Bull Elephant

The Time The Hadzabe Tribe Got My Goat…Literally!

SAFARIS IN ZIMBABWE

SAFARIS IN BOTSWANA

SAFARIS IN MANITOBA

The Thrill of Canada’s only Polar Bear Walking Photo Safari