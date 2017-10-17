9 Top Travel Movies That’ll Inspire You to Get on a Plane

I love movies. Ever since I was a kid and my mom and I stayed up late to watch old films during summer vacation, I’ve loved the escape. The fantasy. Travel is the same. I lose myself in a new world, new cultures and new experiences. Throughout the years, movies have played a key role in my adventures, and with that in mind, I wanted to share my list of top travel movies with you: films that have inspired trips in the past or put new destinations on my radar.
They might do the same for you!
1. Casino Royale
I’m a big James Bond fan, or should I say, I’m a big Daniel Craig, James Bond fan. Casino Royale is one of my favorites in the franchises 55-year-old history. Besides an action-packed and impressive storyline introducing the newbie hero, it hits all the right notes for me visually. The film was exquisitely shot in the Bahamas, London, Venice, Lake Cuomo, and I thought Montenegro. I just learned that the grand hotel scenes and the car chase through the mountains were actually shot in Karlovy Vary in Bohemia, west Czech Republic. Yep, on my list!
2. A River Runs Through It
Robert Redford’s beautifully shot film starring Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer is set in Missoula, Montana but was shot in Livingston and Bozeman—both scenic locations. Pitt and Sheffer play two brothers under the care of an overly religious father. Each rebel as they grow up in different and profound ways but share a bond over the beauty, serenity and passion they have for fly fishing. The whole movie is wonderful but when they’re fishing on the Blackfoot River, it’s truly magical.
I was in Darby, 45 minutes outside Missoula this April, as a guest of the Triple Creek Ranch (which by the way, was named the “Top Resort in the West” as part of Condé Nast Traveler 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards today), and I can tell you it’s exactly like A River Runs Through It, and then some.
3. The Last Samurai
I’m not a big Tom Cruise fan, but The Last Samurai is one of my favorite films. Set in the late 1800’s, an embittered Union Captain, Nathan Algren, war-weary and a drunk, is paid to teach the Japanese Emperor’s military to fight. The target: Katsumoto, played by Ken Watanabe, the last of the great Samurai leaders, and his warriors. Katsumoto captures Algren and takes him to his mountain village where he’s held for months. They learn about each other, war and honor and the realities of both in one of the most beautiful settings I’ve ever seen. I had the pleasure of meeting Edward Zwick the director a few years ago and I gushed about the locations. When I asked him where in Japan the movie was filmed, he chuckled and said, “New Zealand,” in the Uriti Valley, Pukekura Park and Lake Mangamahoe. New Zealand went on my travel bucket list that very day.
4. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The hustle and bustle of India, its bright colors, exotic sights and cacophony of sounds, are keenly represented in this delightful, heartfelt drama. Five British retirees begin anew in what they hope will be an inexpensive yet experience-filled new chapter of their lives. Of course, when does that ever happen without a hitch? Humor and tenderness ensue. John Maddon of Shakespeare’s in Love fame is the director so you know it’s good. The movie was filmed an hour and a half ouside of Udaipur in the village of Khempur.
5. Out of Africa
Extraordinary aerial shots, exquisite wildlife, romance, drama and a score so beautiful it makes my heart burst every time I hear it. Out of Africa is the quintessential film that does just about everything right when it comes to making someone want to get on a plane and embrace a Safari.
There’s a famous hill in the Mara Triangle near the Oloololo gate in Kenya where Meryl Streep and Robert Redford shot the film’s promotional photos (see DVD cover). I’ve visited this spot a few times with Wild Eye Photographic Safaris. The company has a celebratory breakfast there when a tour comes to a close. Angama Mara, perched 1000 feet above the Mara floor on the Oloololo escarpment, has the most incredible views of the Masa Mara in general, and is only a 5 minute walk from this legendary location.
6. Roxanne
Steve Martin’s comical take on the story of Cyrano de Bergerac is an oldie but a goodie. A young astronomer, Roxanne, played by Darryl Hannah ventures to the small town of Nelson, Washington and meets two men: The attractive but vapid Chris, a fireman with the IQ and maturity of a 12-year-old and CB, the funny, intelligent fire chief with a nose the size of a cucumber.
Roxanne falls in love with Chris, not realizing the romantic letters that have captured her heart were written by CB while being the ultimate wing-man. As one might expect, things get a little rocky. Why will this movie inspire me to travel you ask? Because EVERY time I see this flick, I want to move to the real town of Nelson, (in British Columbia not Washington). It’s charming as can be. Not to mention miles and miles of soaring trees and breathtaking mountain peaks.
7. Jurassic Park
Helllooooo Kauai! From the moment I saw the waterfalls, lush fields and majestic mountains in Jurassic Park I knew I had to go. Truth is, I’m a mountain/rain forest kind of gal. Do I love water? Yes. But something about the look of Kauai that says endless hours of fun and exploration (and retirement) to me. Pair that with dinosaurs coming back to life and the movie is a gem.
8. A Good Year
British financier, Max Skinner, is a workaholic douche who inherits his uncle’s chateau and vineyard in France. He reluctantly flies to take ownership and promptly tries to sell it. That is until the sleepy, beautiful life his uncle once shared with him as a child, takes hold. He also falls for a hot French restaurateur, played by Marion Cotillard. The film is set in Provence, but shot predominantly in Vaucluse. If don’t yearn to visit after seeing it, you’re made of stone and have much bigger problems than where to holiday.
9.
I’ve become fascinated with my visits to otherworldly places like the Sahara Desert and the Kasakwulsh Glacier (in summer), but I’ve never gone to a country that’s really cold. Greenland recently moved up on my “must-see” list after watching Smilla’s Sense of Snow. The movie is a thriller starring Julia Ormond and Gabriel Byrne, which puts an interesting twist on the classic murder mystery. Something about the footage of snow, indigenous people, and icebergs captured my attention and Greenland seems ripe for an adventure.
Have you seen a movie with a location that’s inspired you to travel? If so, please share it in the comments below.
(This post utilizes affiliate links. Should you decide to purchase one of the DVD’s above, I will receive a small commission at no cost to you.)
Categories: General Travel Tips, Slider, Travel Tips
Pretty good selection of movies Susan
Thanks, Mark! Any suggestions?
Thats a good list. I have watched only 2 of them of the list. Will check it out. I love movies too.
Thanks, Ravi! What two have you seen?
Loved this so much! Such a great list! Movies are a great inspiration for my travel bucket list! <3
Yay! I had fun doing it. Of course, after I published I thought of others.. I’m going to have to update it. Plus, I’m getting some good recs from readers. 🙂
Lol that always happens! You will just have to do a part two and a readers edition! 😉 <3
I’m totally going to do that. Trust me.. I think it would be a really good idea to do a reader addition. 🙂
Need to add The Secret Life of Walter Mitty to this… need to.
I haven’t seen but will watch this weekend! Thanks for the suggestion.
Hello Susan, such a great article. We’re also movie lovers & will go through your movie list with travelling in mind :-). So far we’ve been ‘stuck’ on travelling in Namibia only, as we’re Namibia nature photographers, and as you know there is so much to photograph there 🙂 – but the world is so much bigger & it’s time to put some of these other magnificent places on our bucket lists 🙂 | Best regards, Claudia du Plessis | http://www.photos-namibia.com
LOVE Namibia. Almost put Mad Max in but thought most people not already knowing what Namibia is like might get the wrong idea about it.
I was in the Skeleton Coast. Had a great time!
I saw “Out of Africa” when I was living in Kenya, but if I weren’t already there, it would have made me want to visit.
“Enchanted April” will make anybody want to rent an Italian villa.
Great idea!
thanks for sharing the list, i will definetly watch the once haven’t seen yet.
Terrific list. I would add, A Room With A View, The Martian Chronicles, In Bruges…I enjoy movies where the settings are another character.
Great suggestions! Haven’t seen Martian Chronicles… Where was that shot?
LOL – I meant to write The Martian. Sorry. Love to go to Mars after seeing it. But it was filmed in Wadi Rum. I looked it up after seeing the movie, and Wadi Rum looks like one of those places of ancient and beautiful history that tantalize our minds about what took place there.
Ha! Yes, The Martian is a great movie. Good suggestion. Had no idea it was Wadi Rum. Thanks!!!
I’ll have to check these out. A couple of other suggestions – A Big Year and the Motorcycle Diaries.
Which one is a Big Year? 👍on Motorcycle Diaries.
Hey! Real interesting choices, but now that I think about it all of these movies (or the ones that I’ve seen on the list) have incredible settings and places that I would love to visit. I also love Into the Wild because of is journey and the variety of settings that set the stage for the film. Eat, Pray, Love is also a crowd favorite when it comes to catching the travel bug. Very cool post, thanks for sharing!
Eat Pray Love! You’re right, that’s a good one. Have to see Into the Wild. Thanks for checking out the story! Glad you liked it. 😃😃😃
Yes i would love to travel to those places one day!
The good and bad thing about travel is we’ll never make it everywhere. 😁.
Thanks for checking out the piece!